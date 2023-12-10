Cleanup is underway from Saturday's severe weather: Don't be fooled by these types of scammers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clean up from the tornadoes is already well underway and the next step in the recovery for a lot of folks will be rebuilding.

But, as you do this, please be careful as there will be people who try to take advantage of you and the situation.

These storm chasers and contractors are often not from around here and not licensed here but they show up and offer to help. They offer quick fixes and make big promises they cannot deliver. So The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of to-good-to-be-true deals and high pressure sales tactics.

If you have damage:

Contact your insurance company. Ask about your coverage and what you need to do to make sure insurance covers your repairs.

Save all of your receipts, including those for food, temporary lodging, and any other expenses that may be covered by your policy.

For repairs, your insurance company may recommend some contractors. Before you hire anyone, do your research and get references from friends and family.

And if it's a big job, be sure to ccheck with the TN Department of Commerce and Insurance to make sure they're licensed.

It's also a good idea to just Google the person or the company's name, even their address or phone number. If they've had problems with other customers in the past, a lot of times that will show up in a google search.

I know it can be hard, but resist high-pressure sales. Some storm chasers offer what they say is a “good deal” but you’ll only get it if you agree to it and hire them right then and there.

That should be a major red flag.

I know you want to get things back to the way they were as soon as you can, but seriously take your time.

Finally, don’t sign over any insurance checks to contractors. Instead, get an invoice from the contractor and pay them directly preferably with a credit card, which gives you extra fraud protection. And be sure to read everything you sign so you don’t inadvertently sign anything that gives the contractor direct access to your insurance money.

We know these tornadoes are heartbreaking. Here's how you can help The loss created by these storms is heartbreaking. Our NewsChannel 5 team wants to help, and we know that you do too. That is why we are partnering with United Way and Community Foundation to raise money for tornado victims. Through the emergency response fund, you can designate whether you want your money to go to Davidson County or the surrounding counties. Everything you give will go to help victims of the storm. NewsChannel 5 is also providing $5,000 in matching money to get donations started in both funds. Donations can be made here