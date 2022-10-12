Consumer Reports' advice for picking 'green' cleaning products

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — There's a big push these days to protect the environment, prompting a lot of people to switch to so-called green products. That includes cleaning products. If you're thinking about making the change, here are some things you should know first.

Before you make the switch, know that there's a lot of hype out there — some products marketed as green or natural may not actually be as great as they seem.

What does saying a product is “green” even mean? Consumer Reports says not much. The same goes for words like “natural,” “plant-based,” “non-toxic,” and “eco-friendly.”

"These are really just marketing terms to make a product seem more appealing. It's sometimes called 'greenwashing' — a gimmick meant to attract consumers who prefer to buy products from environmentally conscious brands," said Althea Chang-Cook with Consumer Reports.

Still, lots of people want to make eco-friendly choices! Start by thinking about what aspect of “being green” is important to you. Should a cleaner be made from plants? Biodegradable?

While an “eco-friendly” product may use less plastic in its packaging, that doesn’t mean the product is free from harmful chemicals.

“Another important thing to know is that just because a product is 'natural' or 'plant-based' doesn’t mean it is safe. It could even be toxic. That’s something you’ll want to be aware of especially if you have kids around," said Chang-Cook.

A better way to choose cleaning products is to look for one of these seals of approval from independent, third-party organizations that evaluate the company’s claims.

The seal from UL signifies a product has a lower environmental impact than other similar products — factors like a manufacturer’s energy consumption, water usage, and waste.

To be EWG Verified, products can’t include certain ingredients identified to be potentially harmful to human and environmental health.

The same is true when you see the Safer Choice logo. To get this seal, the EPA also considers to what extent a product’s packaging is sourced, made, and transported using renewable energy. You can even search their website to see if your favorite cleaner got their approval.

Whichever products you choose, less is more. It can be tempting to fill the whole cup with laundry detergent, but often just a small amount can be just as effective. Consider buying concentrated cleaners that come in smaller bottles that use less plastic and fewer resources to make and transport.