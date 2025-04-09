Consumer Reports cites growing concerns about the safety of chemical hair relaxers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are growing concerns about the safety of chemical hair relaxers.

Research suggests that heavy use of chemical hair relaxers may be linked to an increased risk of certain cancers. So what then about alternatives?

Well, there are some that are chemical-free that may give you the same results without the health risks.

Consumer Reports’ writer, Jodhaira Rodriguez, has a complicated relationship with her long, curly hair.

“I love having my hair at this length. I love having my curly hair. It's just so much work to maintain it in a nice way,” said Rodriguez.

And when Jodhaira and others with curly, coily, or wavy hair want to wear it straight, it’s even more work.

Chemical hair relaxers have provided a quick fix for decades, but their ingredients could be potentially dangerous.

If you're looking for safer alternatives, a panel of Consumer Reports evaluators with different hair types tried out some other options. First up, flat irons.

This GHD Flat Iron was the favorite among Consumer Reports' evaluators. Check out this basic model from Hot Tools for a more budget-friendly option.

A cousin of the flat iron, hair straightening brushes are designed to make styling dry hair quicker and easier.

Consumer Reports face-off between models from Drybar and Tymo showed the Drybar brush was great for quickly styling straight or wavy hair…

But the Tymo Ring was the better option for more textured hair.

The innovative Dyson Airstrait offers a convenient way to straighten your hair. The unique tool combines a flat iron and hair dryer in one.

Besides its high price tag, Consumer Reports says its size and weight could make it challenging to handle.

And for something completely different, Consumer Reports also took a look at the RevAir —a reverse-air hair dryer that uses powerful suction to gently dry and stretch hair simultaneously.

“It didn't leave my hair as smooth as I would have liked, but it did dry my hair really, really quickly,” said Rodriguez.

Caring for curly, coily, and wavy hair can be tricky, but with safer styling options, you can rock your look without the risk.

Chemical based hair relaxers are not something that has to be approved by the FDA to be sold.

But the federal agency does monitor reports of adverse reactions from consumers. So be sure to report any you might have to the FDA at FDA dot gov.

