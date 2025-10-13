Consumer Reports experts are here to help prepare you for winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've been counting down the days until Halloween and Christmas, but what about the start of winter? That's just around the corner too. But Are you ready for it? You may not be looking forward to the colder weather and the inevitable storms.

Do you have salt for your driveway and steps? What about covers for your faucets? Here's the good news: what you do right now could protect your home and save you money this winter.

You could wing it this winter, but preparing ahead of time offers some serious perks, says Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope.

“Getting out ahead of winter could save you a lot of money on your energy bills and in the form of preventable repairs. The classic example is a burst pipe," said Hope. "It may only be a few bucks to protect it now but if you don’t do it, you may end up with a repair that can cost thousands later on in the winter.”

What to do now: insulate any exposed copper or PVC pipes in your basement, under sinks, in attics, crawl spaces, and along exterior walls.

And while you’re in those spaces, take a look at the insulation situation.

“Insulating your attic can help you save money in two crucial ways," said Hope. "The first and most obvious is that it’s gonna keep the heat in living quarters where it belongs, and you’re not going to be wasting money heating an attic. The second is it can actually prevent ice dams from forming on your roof, which can lead to costly repairs.”

Next, set your service appointments. Getting your chimney, furnace, or boiler inspected and serviced before colder weather ensures they run at peak performance and, most importantly, safely.

After protecting the inside of your home, move outside. – Inspect your roof for loose shingles, clean clogged gutters, and take a look at the trees around your property. If things aren’t buttoned up, winter’s wind, rain, and snow can wreak havoc on these areas. Consumer Reports recommends hiring a professional to inspect and make repairs.

Now that you’ve prepared for winter, you can hopefully enjoy the elements from the comfort of your winter-ready home.

Now is also a good time to ensure your generator is ready for stormy weather.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.