Consumer Reports experts find out which vehicles are the most reliable

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With today’s stubbornly high auto prices and interest rates, buying a car, new or used, is a high-stakes financial decision!

Consumer Reports is here to help with its just released exclusive car reliability report of vehicles that owners consider the most reliable, and the ones that are regulars at the repair shop!

Lexus and Toyota took the top spots for brand reliability, followed by Mini, Acura, Honda, and Subaru.

And while EV’s are growing in popularity, Consumer Reports members experience 79 percent more problems with their EV’s compared to gas-powered cars. EV trouble spots include issues with charging, electric motors, and battery problems.

“Our members are reporting the same issues with most EVs as they are with vehicles that have been designed brand new from the ground up, whether they're gas or electric. And EVs are about the newest technology out there." said Keith Barry. "And it's taking a while, even for established car makers to work through those growing pains.”

But automakers seem to have worked out the growing-pains for hybrid vehicles. Consumer Reports members reported their hybrids have 26 percent fewer problems on average than a gas-only car!

Consumer Reports found the type of vehicle you drive also matters. Sedans, along with hatchbacks and wagons, remain the most reliable vehicle types.

Pickup trucks have been at the bottom of Consumer Reports reliability rankings for 7 of the past 8 years, with EV trucks coming in last this year.

Auto brands at the bottom of the reliability report were Rivian, Mercedes-Benz and Chrysler.