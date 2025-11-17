Consumer Reports experts give holiday shopping tips and tricks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Holiday shopping is in full swing, and a lot of people shop online because it’s quick and convenient. But there are a few things to keep in mind to make sure you’re getting a good deal and a safe product.

And it’s more than just returns. On sites like Amazon, Walmart, and Temu, you may be buying from third-party sellers rather than the retailer itself. That can make it harder to hold the seller accountable for unsafe or defective products.

Consumer Reports investigations have found that products sold by third-party sellers can be fake, dangerous, and fail to meet U.S. safety standards.

“If you buy a product at a brick and mortar store and it causes harm, the retailer can be held responsible," said Consumer Reports' Samantha Gordon. "But when you buy from a third-party seller on an online marketplace, that liability isn’t always the same. Some third party sellers may be unreachable or unaccountable for the harms caused by their products. And in many cases, the online platform can claim it’s just the middleman.”

Consumer Reports recommends sticking with sellers you trust. If the marketplace itself is listed as the seller, that’s generally safer. If you’re interested in a product listed by a third party, stick with well-known and reputable brands.

Some products need the highest level of scrutiny: things like toys, anything with lithium-ion batteries, or small enough for a child to swallow.

Here’s something else to consider – Badges like “Amazon’s Choice” or “Etsy’s Pick.” might catch your eye but it’s not always clear how those products are selected.

Keep in mind that fake and paid-for reviews are common, so focus on detailed reviews especially if multiple people mention the same issue.

And how do you know you are getting the best deal? Start with comparison sites like Google Shopping, PriceGrabber, or Shopzilla.

Or check deal sites such as DealNews and GottaDeal, where you can even sign up for alerts on products or categories you’re watching.

“Sometimes just leaving something in your cart can trigger a discount email," said Gordon. "And it helps to join store loyalty programs or follow brands on social media, because that’s where they tend to drop coupons and promotions.”

And remember, “sponsored” listings are paid placements - not necessarily better deals.

Bottom line: a little caution online can save you money – and help keep your family safe!

If you’re buying a big item, try to see it in person first and always check the return policy. The bigger the product, the harder it is to send back if it’s not what you expected.

