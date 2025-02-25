Consumer Reports experts give tips on how to outsmart scammers, reduce robocalls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How often do you get a call or text from a number you don't recognize and it turns out to be a scammer?

Maybe it's a call from the doctor's office or your child’s school. So, you stop what you're doing and answer, only to get aggravated. It's a bogus debt reduction offer,

or better yet you won a phony cruise.

Sham calls are not only a waste of time; they’re also costing people their hard-earned money. According to the FTC, in 2023, people reported losing a total of

$10 billion to scams with phone scams causing the highest per-person loss, with a median loss of $1,480.

Consumer Reports experts say there are simple things you can do to get fewer rings.

“First, check with your cell phone provider,” said Nicholas De Leon.

De Leon is a technology writer for Consumer Reports and says your provider might be your first line of defense.

“The Federal Communications Commission requires your provider to have robocall-fighting technology," he added. "It's free, or maybe you can pay a little monthly for

more spam-blocking features.”

If you're about to pull out your hair, you can make a dramatic move. Set your phone to only take calls from your contacts or from people you’ve been in contact

with before. To do that on your iPhone, head to settings and go to ‘silence unknown callers’ and swipe on. That means unknown calls should go straight to

voicemail.

Do not respond to unwanted texts from questionable sources.

Finally, there's an app for that. Check reviews and try a free scam blocker app.

Before you download it, read the fine print.

"Double-check the privacy policies of these apps. They may be using your data, selling it, they may be using it in ways you're not comfortable with."

And if you haven’t already done so, sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry. You can do that online or by phone.

You may also be able to report unwanted or scam texts to your provider by forwarding the message to 7726 "SPAM.” You can also file complaints with the Federal Trade Commission as well as the Tennessee Attorney General's Office.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.