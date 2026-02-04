Consumer Reports experts give tips to clean up the air in your home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Air pollution isn’t just an outside problem. According to Consumer Reports, the air inside our homes might not be as clean as we think.

“So there are all kinds of contaminants that originate from inside, like those from cooking, from pet dander, or even cleaning products that you use," said Courtney Lindwall. "So all of that adds up. It’s especially problematic for people with respiratory issues like asthma, and even pets can suffer.”

Consumer Reports says it starts with a few easy and free habits!

On milder days, open the windows to allow airflow.

Avoid indoor smoke sources, including candles, incense, and wood fires. Run your exhaust fans in the kitchen to remove cooking fumes and in bathrooms to remove steam, which can help to reduce mold and mildew buildup.

If you have a forced-air heating system, be sure to change the air filters every year or more frequently, according to the manufacturer instructions.

Vacuum and dust often, especially if you have pets. For additional help, consider an air purifier.

“Air purifiers alone won't remove all impurities, but if you’ve gone through the effort to keep out allergens and other pollutants out of your home, an air purifier can help reduce them further. And this can be particularly beneficial for people with asthma and other chronic illnesses,” said Lindwall

This Blueair purifier scored among the best for clearing the air on its highest setting.

This Honeywell also performs well for smaller rooms.

Now you can breathe a little easier this winter and beyond!

If allergies are a concern, take a look at your floors! Carpet can hold on to dust and pollen, while hard surfaces and washable rugs are easier to clean.

