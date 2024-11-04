Consumer Reports experts give us a look at the best pooper scoopers out there

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it if you own a dog.

Lauren Anthony is a vet technician, and over the years she’s become a number one source of knowing what to do with number two.

“If you're not cleaning up their waste there is potential for infection into people just from the feces from dogs,” said Anthony.

Here’s what Lauren thought about the Consumer Reports pooper scooper picks!

First up, the most Ergonomic goes to Pooch Approved Products GoGo Stik Catch-N-Go!

“If you aim right, your dog can do his business right into the bag and it's done and you just take the bag off and throw it away,” Anthony added.

The bar is adjustable which helps your reach. Lauren says small dogs might not be comfortable with the catch feature.

Next up, it’s a walk in the park with the most portable. Here’s to the DogBuddy Portable Dog Poop Scoop.

“It has a clip so you can put it on your backpack, on your dog leash, and it doesn't look like a pooper scooper," she explained. "It does replace having to use your hands and pick up warm samples, so you don't have that sensation or possibly a hole in the bag and getting on your hand.”

Finally, the Editor’s Choice goes to Arm & Hammer Pooper Scooper Swivel Bin & Rake Dog Poop Scooper.

“This is good for either large dogs or for multi dogs," said Anthony. "It was just scooping it right into the bin without the bag and then just dumping it straight into the trash.”

If you go a few days without picking up your yard, Lauren says this scooper will get the job done.

Consumer Reports also evaluated five poop bags.

“The Editor’s Choice goes to Amazon Basics Dog Poop Leak Proof Bags With Dispenser and Leash Clip," said Consumer Reports' Ginger Cowles. "This is a budget-friendly option, especially if you have more than one dog.”

If you scoop it with a gadget or bend down and pick it up with a bag over your hand, just do it. After all, they are your best friend.

If you still get a newspaper delivered to your home, those bags are great to use...or grocery bags. Put your hand in, grab the poop, and then pull it through and tie it up.

But...just a word of advice...check the bags first to make sure there are no holes in them.

