Consumer Reports experts give us a look at the best roadside assistance plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you ever had a flat tire or run out of gas or discovered you had a dead battery? What do you do?

Roadside assistance plans can often help get you out of a jam like a flat tire or no gas. You've got a lot of options these days and it can be tough to choose the right plan for you.

Plans often include the basics like a tow or jump start and help if you have a flat, run out of gas or lock yourself out of your car.

They’re sold by companies you’ve probably heard of: AAA, Better World Club and Good Sam.

“If you drive a lot, this kind of plan is the best because it has the most robust towing assistance setups depending on which tier you choose," said Consumer Reports Benjamin Preston. "And if you drive an older car, obviously there’s more of a chance that something could happen and you might need a tow.”

If you drive a new car, it might come with a plan from the manufacturer. Typically, these cover the same period of time and miles as the manufacturer’s warranty. Be sure to read the plan carefully before you need it because what’s included can vary widely by manufacturer.

Towing is generally included, but…

“Typically, they’ll only take you to a dealership service department and that won’t do you any good outside of business hours if you need an emergency repair,” he added.

That’s why Consumer Reports says it might be good to get an additional plan from another provider. Check your credit card or even your auto insurance policy for example.

If you've got a few drivers in your family and several cars, using coverage from your insurer can be a good deal. These plans can be added right to your insurance premium, just read the fine print to make sure you don’t risk a premium increase if you call for service.

“Credit card companies have programs where you don’t even have to enroll. You can just pay a flat fee per service,” Preston said.

Credit card companies may not be the best value, but their service saves you from paying full price for a tow.

One other downside of credit card plans is you miss out on the extra discounts you can get with some of the other plans.