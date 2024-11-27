Consumer Reports experts give us the best ways to save on gas!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We always want the most bang for our buck. This is especially true at the gas pump, where prices can be down one day and up the next.

We can’t control the price of gasoline, but we can control the type we buy and how we use it.

Consumer Reports says buy good-quality gas and recommends using Top Tier gas. Top Tier is a higher standard that brands, including Chevron, Costco, Exxon, Mobil, and Shell offer. Participating brands will have a Top Tier sticker on their pumps.

Save money and skip premium gas unless a higher octane is “required” for your model.

“For both convenience and safety, keep at least a half-tank of fuel during cold winter months and when there’s a risk of shortages like when a major storm is imminent," said Jeff Bartlett. "This also goes for holiday road trips, when roads can be congested and slow-moving.”

Check tire pressure. Pressure drops as temperatures drop. Lower pressure than recommended on your doorjamb sticker can affect safety, tire longevity, and even fuel economy.

Here’s a heads-up on eco mode. Consumer Reports experts are underwhelmed with the feature. It’s not a magic button.

“We found no fuel economy benefit using Eco mode for city and highway driving," Bartlett added. "It's true ability is to encourage frugal driving behavior.”

Drive evenly. Avoid hard acceleration and braking whenever possible. Pay attention to aerodynamics. Remove roof racks when they’re not being used.

Finally, check gas prices online. Apps and websites such as GasBuddy can show local gas prices, making it easy to find good prices in your area or if you need to travel. Gas stations off major highways and away from city centers, as well as warehouse stores and travel centers, tend to have better prices.

Don’t top off your tank. Adding more fuel after the gas pump clicks off can cause damage. You could be stuck with an avoidable repair bill.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.