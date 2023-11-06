Consumer Reports experts give us the tips to avoid bed bugs on your next trip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you come home from a long trip, it's nice to bring souvenirs. But the last thing you want to bring back is bed bugs. So how do you avoid these nasty creatures?

Yes, bed bugs are gross, but they are not generally dangerous –

“Bed bugs don't transmit disease, but their bites can cause a variety of symptoms from secondary skin infections to allergic reactions,” said Consumer Reports' Catherine Roberts.

To make sure you don’t bring home any unwanted “souvenirs,” Consumer Reports has some simple steps you can take when you check in that can help avoid hassles and expenses when you check out!

It might sound extreme, but to be safe, put your luggage in the bathroom as soon as you enter the hotel room.

Bed bugs prefer anything dark and creviced that they can hide in like bedding, seams of fabric, furniture, even inside walls -- so the bathroom is usually a safe zone while you search the room for signs of critters.

Check the sheets, mattress and box spring for any signs of bed bugs.

Look for dark, rust colored spots and exoskeletons, the casings the bugs leave behind.

Don’t forget to look at the head of the bed and in, around and behind the headboard. Be sure to lift and check under the mattress, too.

While this room was clear it’s important to take action if you do find anything suspicious. If you find any signs of bed bugs, alert the manager immediately, and ask for a new room in a different part of the hotel.

“Even if your room seems clear, it’s a good idea to keep your luggage and clothes off the floor and off the bed," Roberts said. "Put your suitcase on a table, a luggage rack or even keep it in the bathroom!

And when you get home, if you have any concerns that you've brought home hitchhikers, throw your travel clothes in a hot dryer for 30 minutes to kill any bugs!

If you’re staying at an Airbnb or a vacation rental and you find bed bugs, or anything you didn’t expect, be sure to contact your host ASAP. In some cases, you have a small window of time when you can file complaints!