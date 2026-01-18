Consumer Reports experts give us their best tips to kick that cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We’ve all been there. You’ve got an annoying cold, but you’re not sick enough to go to the doctor. What do you do? Turns out, you probably have a few tried-and-true things in your cabinets that can help you kick the cold from home.

“A cool-mist humidifier can be a good option, since dry air can worsen nasal congestion," said Consumer Reports' Catherine Roberts. "A humidifier set to 30 to 50 percent humidity should produce enough moisture.”

You can find a good one for under fifty-dollars like this AquaOasis on Amazon.

When it’s time for sleep – an extra pillow or two can make a big difference to keep your head elevated and let your sinuses drain, helping “un-stuff” that stuffy nose.

If you decide to take medicine, choose wisely.

“If you see any oral medications with phenylephrine on the store shelves, you should probably skip them," said Roberts. "Research has found this drug works no better than a placebo for relieving nasal congestion. The FDA has even proposed removing it as an active ingredient from cold medicines.”

Another medication to be wary of: nasal decongestant sprays like oxymetazoline, or Afrin. You can use them for a couple days—but no longer than that, because after 72 hours, they can cause rebound nasal congestion.

When should you see your doctor?

“It’s a good idea to get checked out for flu or COVID-19 when you first get sick, since antiviral treatments are available," said Roberts. "Otherwise, you’ll want to see a doctor if you have problems like trouble breathing, a fever that doesn’t go away for more than four days, or other symptoms, like a cough, that don’t go away or get significantly better after 10 days or so.”

Always stay ahead of the cold. Get your yearly flu shot. And if you haven’t got the prick yet, it’s not too late.

Other ways to stay healthy in the winter? No surprise, eat right, walk about thirty minutes a day and get plenty of rest. A 2021 study found people who got less than 5 hours of sleep a night were 44 percent more likely to report a head or chest cold than those who slept for 7 to 8 hours.

