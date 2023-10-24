Consumer Reports experts give us tips on how to make your smartphone last longer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Can you imagine where we'd be if we didn't have our smartphones? They've become a big part of our lives. But they're not cheap.

Consumer Reports recently made headlines when it tested Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max to see if online claims it broke easily were true.

“We fact checked those complaints. And in our updated bend test and standard drop test, we found no structural issues with the 15 Pro Max,” said Consumer Reports Tech Editor Nicholas De Leon.

The other three iPhone 15 models passed the drop test as well.

Like it does with every phone it tests, Consumer Reports dropped them 100 times in this tumbler, which is lined with stone at each end to simulate waist-high falls onto concrete.

All phones also go through a rain test and those that claim to be water resistant go through a dunk test—in a meter or more of water for 30 minutes—depending on their water resistance claim.

And phones that fold are put through a test that opens and closes them 30,000 times.

Along with choosing a phone that does well in Consumer Reports' durability tests, there are things you can do to help protect your pricey device.

“Well with phones costing more than a thousand dollars, it may make sense to get a case or a screen protector to protect your investment,” De Leon said.

And you don’t have to pay a lot to get a great case. Here’s what you want to look for:



A raised edge around the screen to protect the glass from a face-down flop.

Raised edges around the rear camera housing to protect the lenses.

Padded corners, preferably with an “air gap” to protect the phone from impact.

Consider a case with texture or grip so your phone is less likely to slip from your hands.

Remember that “military grade” may just be a marketing ploy for some cases.

And look for a case with a warranty. OtterBox, LifeProof, and Speck, all offer them.

As for screen protectors, if you’ve got a reason to think your screen is in danger, it may be worth considering.

If you’re still worried about your phone getting damaged, you could consider insurance like AppleCare Plus or one from your carrier. The more expensive your phone, the more it might make sense to pay for a little piece of mind.