Consumer Reports experts have tips to keep your child's hair healthy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer’s here and you may be spending a lot of time by the pool or out on the water.

And if you've got kids, you know how that can take a toll on their hair. When it comes to keeping your child’s hair healthy this summer -- hydration

is key!

"You want to make sure they’re doing the hydration treatments every week,” said Emely Martinez, Stylist at Miss Rizos Salon.

Just as the sun can damage your child’s skin, it can damage their hair too. Add to that chlorine from swimming pools, saltwater, and sweat – your child’s hair can end up dry and brittle.

Martinez says a hydrating leave-in is also good for removing knots and snarls, a crucial step for healthy hair.

“Making sure that all the knots are out of your hair. That you’re able to run your fingers through her hair," explained Martinez. "So that way you’re able to able to apply

that layer of leave-in, your creams, gels, mousses.”

Having the right tools can also help you out. Consumer Reports recently tested detangling brushes that can tame those tangles without the tears. The top pick for detangling curly tresses was the Bestool Detangle Brush for the ease with which it detangled hair and also its comfortable, sturdy grip.

The Olivia Garden Fingerbrush was a close second. Evaluators raved about the ball point tips which offered a nice scalp massage.

For straight hair, the top pick was Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler. This brush has patented two-tiered teeth technology to detangle hair and has a comfortable handle.

Another potential problem for your child’s hair this summer is head lice!

According to an estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 6 and 12 million children ages 3 through 11 get head lice every year in the U.S.

“One of the best methods for many kids is combing out lice from wet hair, as long as your child’s hair can tolerate it. If not, prescription topical Spinosad is effective, as is over-the-counter topical Ivermectin," said Health Editor Catherine Roberts.

Martinez says those with curly or Afro-textured hair can benefit from protective styles like braids and twists to help fend off lice.

Stylists also recommend getting your child’s hair trimmed to keep it smooth and free of knots.