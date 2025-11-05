Consumer Reports experts help save money on cleaning products

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Who does the cleaning at your house? If it's you, then you know how much you can wind up spending on cleaning products, right?

You can spend a fortune on products that promise to make kitchen cleanup a breeze. But most of the time, those products don't seem to live up to the hype. But there are ways to get a clean kitchen and save money on those cleaning products.

“Buying cleaning products can get so expensive," said Consumer Reports' Jodhaira Rodriguez. "The key is knowing which products give you the most value for your money.”

Consumer Reports product testers make a mess in their labs and, sometimes, in their own homes to help you find the best choice for your kitchen and your wallet.

“A good quality multi-purpose cleaner can help you save time and save money," said Rodriguez."They're versatile and they help you cut back on the number of products that you have to buy.”

Consumer Reports says Mr. Clean’s Clean Freak spray is the best choice for managing mealtime messes like splattered cooking oil or dripping syrup. On a store-brand budget? Walmart’s Great Value Cleaner tackles every job, but shines brightest when cleaning glass.

Testers say Sprayway’s foam glass cleaner actually does double duty—as a multipurpose option for chrome, tile, and porcelain—on top of cleaning mirrors and other glass, where it dries in a flash.

Are paper towels your cleaning tool of choice? For that, Consumer Reports likes Bounty Select-A-Size for its impressive scrubbing strength.

“You don't have to waste more paper towels than you need to and you're saving money,” Rodriguez added.

And to clean with less waste—this Skrubby Sponge, is soft enough to clean wineglasses but tough enough for more difficult jobs. Method’s All-Purpose Wipes make cleanup quick when relatives are coming over. And while all-purpose wipes can remove gunk, they can’t sanitize your surfaces.

For that, Target’s store-brand disinfecting wipes are a great budget option. And this dense magic eraser sponge didn’t rip or warp, no matter what job we threw its way.

Finally, to keep your floors squeaky-clean, Consumer Reports says Mop & Glo 3-in-1 did a solid job on hardwood, ceramic, and laminate flooring. And it was one of the best for removing scuffs.

And you can save even more by buying products sold as refills, often sold for less per ounce than spray bottles. You’ll cut plastic waste and save a few bucks.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.