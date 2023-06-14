Consumer Reports experts help us lower our car insurance bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Like everything else these days we're paying more for car insurance. In fact, it turns out, auto premiums are rising higher than inflation. So what you do when you get that big bill each month?

Consumer Reports says there are ways to help lower your bill.

First, raise your deductible and cancel the coverage you don’t need. A $1,000 deductible compared to a $500 might sound like a lot, but it could reduce your premium by more than 10 percent.

And if your car is older, consider canceling collision and comprehensive altogether, because you could end up paying more than you would get back in repair or replacement costs.

If your car’s current value is low -- you probably don’t need to be paying for these extra coverages. Consider tracking. Programs like State Farm’s “Drive Safe & Save Connected Car” and Progressive’s “Snapshot” use technology to track your driving habits.

Many drivers will get a discount right out of the gate, but Consumer Reports says there’s something to keep in mind.

“You’re looking at a privacy tradeoff. So if you’re willing to give up some of the details about where you’re going and how you’re driving, how often you’re driving then you might see some benefit, but if you don’t want the insurer riding shotgun with you then you might say no to some of these programs,” said Kaveh Waddle.

It's also important to remember that in general, the more expensive the car, the higher the premium because expensive cars cost more to repair and replace, so be sure to keep that in mind when you're buying your next car.