Consumer Reports experts help you keep your floor and rugs clean

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Consumer Reports recently asked people to share their least favorite chores and among the most dreaded? Cleaning the floors! But it doesn’t have to be that bad!

Here are some must-have products and tips for keeping your floors in tip-top shape!

Do an online search for carpet cleaning and you’ll likely see hundreds of professionals in action, delivering stunning results! If you want that same level of satisfaction for your own floors without the cost of a pro, Consumer Reports experts have solutions.

A washable rug is a great option for some and Consumer Reports just tested several, including the popular Ruggable brand.

“Washable rugs can be a great option for people with pets, kids or those who entertain often," said Consumer Reports Anna Kocharian. "They’re also great for high-traffic areas.”

One panelist was particularly wowed with this one for its washability and softness. And instead of breaking out the big vacuum, consider a lightweight stick vac for quick cleanups.

“Our tests have found that stick vacs can do more than just a quick pass cleaning especially if you don’t have a lot of wall-to-wall carpeting,” Kocharian said.

The Shark aced Consumer Reports tests for bare floors and pet hair.

When it comes to mopping, for non-wood floors, skip the old squeeze mop and consider a steam mop like this Bissell PowerFresh Slim which offers an easier way to scrub tile.

For wood floors - stick to a damp mop and a cleaner formulated for your floor’s finish.

If your home has more carpet than bare floors, Consumer Reports says you’ll need a good full-size vacuum to get deep-down dirt. The Hoover WindTunnel is a top-performing upright in Consumer Reports' tough tests.

And when it’s time for a deeper clean, consider the Hoover Carpet Cleaner. It earned very good scores in Consumer Reports' cleaning tests; which consist of removing red clay stains from a carpet; hopefully not a daily chore you’ll likely encounter in your home.

Consumer Reports says to add a boot scraper outside your entryway doors to cut down on dirt. Door mats made of coir – a natural fiber – are also a great option.