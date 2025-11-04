Consumer Reports experts help you prepare ahead of severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Storms and wild weather are happening more often around the world including here in Middle Tennessee.

And weathering the weather is a lot easier if you've prepared for it. And there's just a few simple things you can do around your house now that can make a big difference as far as keeping your family safe year round.

Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope says it starts with one simple assumption: plan to lose power.

“With more extreme weather you never know when you might need your generator so it’s a good idea to wheel it outside every few months, fire it up and make sure that it starts," said Hope. "You also want to store plenty of gasoline and use fuel stabilizer.”

If you don’t have a generator, consider investing in a portable model, like this recommended one from Briggs and Stratton. In Consumer Reports tests, it delivered more than enough power for a typical home.

And remember -- never run a generator in an enclosed space, keep it outside at least 20 feet from your home, point the exhaust away from any open windows, doors, and vents.

Next, prepare in case you need to leave quickly. Pack an emergency go-bag with essentials: clothes, non-perishable food, water, phone chargers, a flashlight, and a first aid kit. And don't forget your pets! Pack food, supplies, and medications they may need.

Make a plan for the long term, says Consumer Reports.

‘For the longer term, consider setting up an emergency fund and reviewing your homeowners insurance policy," said Hope. "It may even be worth adding a flood policy since many homeowners' policies don't cover flood damage.”

Finally, your cell phone is often your lifeline in a storm or power outage. Consumer Reports recommends keeping spare batteries or portable chargers on hand—and making sure they’re fully charged before the lights go out.

And make sure you store your go bag and emergency kit where they’re easy to grab. You'll also want to Check them every few months to make sure the food items and medicines inside haven’t expired, and that your documents are up-to-date.

