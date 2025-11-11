Consumer Reports experts helps with the best storage for Thanksgiving leftovers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, you already know how pricey that grocery bill will be!

So, once the feast is over, you’ll want to make sure those leftovers stay fresh and safe to eat. Consumer Reports has tested food storage options to help you make the most of every bite.

Thanksgiving is a time to share a nice meal and some laughs with friends and family. But after the turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes are gone, and that last piece of pie is claimed, you’re left with a load of leftovers.

“To preserve the freshness and quality of foods, you really want to keep things airtight,” said Consumer Reports' Paul Hope.

Consumer Reports’ tests have found that nothing’s more airtight for food storage than a vacuum sealer. – Testers found this tried-and-true FoodSaver model is quick and easy to use.

If you prefer using vacuum containers— Zwilling’s Starter Set is Consumer Reports top pick. During testing, it kept food fresh for 10 days in the fridge!

IKEA’s stainless steel containers take the top spot in Consumer Reports ratings for traditional container options. They’re durable, excellent at keeping food fresh, and they’re not plastic.

If you’re tight on space in your fridge or freezer, consider putting leftovers in storage bags like these from Glad. Consumer Reports found them strong, stretchy, and leak-resistant.

If you prefer a reusable option - Consumer Reports says these silicone bags from W&P Porter are soft, pliable, and easy to clean.

If you’re totally cashed from cooking and just want to get the leftovers in the fridge ASAP, you’ll want a way to seal your serving bowls and plates.

Reynolds’ Pitmaster’s Choice is the strongest foil Consumer Reports tested—great if you’re grilling anything this Turkey Day.

“It did so well in our puncture tests and because it's really strong, you can reuse it and save money,” said Consumer Reports' Lisa Fogarty.

But if it feels too thick to you, Amazon Basics foil is a great backup.

Consumer Reports says Stretch-Tite’s BPA-free Plastic Wrap is strong, sticks well, and rips cleanly thanks to its built-in cutter.

Whether you were cooking or just eating all day… your work is done. Time to take to the couch for some football!

When it’s time to load those leftovers into the fridge or freezer, make sure to label and date each container, so you can easily grab what you need for that midnight turkey sandwich!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.