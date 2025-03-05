Consumer Reports experts let you know your rights on defective products

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you spend a lot of money on something like a household appliance, you want it to work and you want it to last.

When his new TV started acting up, Gene DeSantis did what most of us would do. He contacted the retailer where he purchased it, which in this case was Walmart.

What happened next was a frustrating ordeal he never anticipated.

“I did not believe I would be arrested for replacing a defective TV,” said DeSantis.

After getting different instructions from different employees in-store and over the phone, Gene found a manager who agreed to help him with a replacement. But then another manager stepped in.

“And she said, you walk out, and we will have you arrested"

And that’s exactly what happened.

As a former consumer lawyer, Gene knew that stores are obligated to sell you a product that works. Walmart eventually dropped the charges and issued Gene a refund.

Walmart said in a statement, "We want everyone to have an enjoyable shopping experience at our store. We are constantly reviewing our processes and are glad this matter was resolved."

And while Gene’s experience isn’t common, Consumer Reports says there are some lessons from it that all of us can use.

“As soon as there’s a problem with your product, start documenting it with photos and video,” said Consumer Reports' Margot Gilman.

Also, review your warranty—even if it’s expired. Many states uphold implied warranties.

“That means that a product should be expected to work for a reasonable amount of time regardless of the manufacturer’s warranty,” said Gilman.

Start at the retailer. They’re more likely to offer a refund or replacement than the manufacturer. Speaking to a real person at the store or over the phone can also help. And do your best to stay calm.

If you hit a wall, consider contacting the retailer on social media.

“You can also dispute the charges with your credit card company or contact the Better Business Bureau,” explained Gilman.

Bottom line: While it might take a lot of time, don’t give up until you’re satisfied that you’ve exhausted every possible angle.

Make sure you document everything. Take pictures. Keep receipts. And be sure to take notes including the names of everyone you talk to until you get a satisfactory resolution.

