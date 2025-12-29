Consumer Reports experts look at gifts with ongoing fees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Before you surprise someone with the newest smart device or trendy gadget this holiday season, here’s a reminder: many of today’s hottest tech gifts come with ongoing subscription fees.

Before picking out a tech gift, lifestyle and tech influencer Jennifer Hernandez reads the small print and checks for subscriptions.

“They will give you access to some things, but then the better things you have to pay for it.”

Consumer Reports says many popular tech gifts offer basic features for free but may keep their most useful tools behind paid plans.

“That’s why it’s worth considering: Are you giving them a cool gift that’ll cost them later and are you willing to cover those subscription fees, and if so for how long?” said Consumer Reports' Daniel Wroclawski.

Take fitness trackers. They give you health data at no cost, but some features that some consumers might expect to be included - like deeper metrics or premium workout videos usually sit behind a subscription.

When it comes to doorbell cameras. Live view and basic alerts might be free, but features like cloud storage, person detection, or package alerts can come with an extra cost. But there are also plenty of models that now include those extras without a paid plan.

So Consumer Reports recommends comparing models.

“Some video doorbells store recordings locally, so you don’t need to pay for a subscription to access your clips. That helps keep ongoing costs down and not everyone needs the premium features that come with those monthly fees,” said Wroclawski.

Bundles are worth a look if a tech device needs extra accessories. Buying them together might be cheaper than paying for each piece later.

“And check whether the gift works with the devices they already have. Some work best with certain phones or home systems, which can save them frustration and extra costs later," said Wroclawski.

For Jennifer, thinking about those details is important.

“You don't want to give someone something they're going to return," Hernandez added.

A little research can go a long way this holiday season.

Also don't forget to check the return policy. Many stores will take back an opened gadget during the holiday window, but some may charge restocking fees.

