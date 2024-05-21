Consumer Reports experts look at how to make sure your cookware is safe!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of people are trying to eat healthier, by buying organic and less processed foods, all to reduce harmful ingredients whenever possible. But there's something else you may be forgetting.

Even if you do everything you can to eliminate dangerous chemicals in your food, there still could be harmful materials in your cookware.

When it comes to toxins in cookware, there is reason to be concerned about the nonstick coating Teflon.

“Teflon is the brand name for PTFE. It’s made with PFAS chemicals, which are also called forever chemicals because they break down so slowly in the environment," said Consumer Reports' Lauren Friedman. "These chemicals can accumulate in the body and are linked to serious health concerns, including cancer and reproductive issues.”

Non-coated cookware made of stainless steel, carbon steel, and cast iron, are good alternatives to Teflon but they may not fully prevent food from sticking. Ceramic-coated cookware is also a great option, food tends not to stick to it, and the coating is unlikely to contain harmful chemicals.

In Consumer Reports tests of nonstick frying pans, Caraway and Greenpan, both with ceramic coatings, topped its ratings. Pans by Tramontina and Staub stand out among Consumer Reports tests of cast-iron pans.

No matter what type of cookware you choose, make sure it specifically states it’s PFAS or PTFE-free, and don’t ignore the use and care instructions that come with it.