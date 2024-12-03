Consumer Reports experts look at purchasing gift cards for the holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You may have gifts in mind for a lot of people on your holiday shopping list. But what do you do for people you have no clue about?

If you're not sure what to buy someone this holiday season, you might want to consider a gift card, because you can get some great bonuses for yourself with many of them!

A report in DealNews.com lists more than two dozen stores and restaurants that will give you a bonus this year.

Among them:



Applebees: Buy $50, get another $10.

Chili's: buy $50, get another $10.

DSW shoes: buy $100, get another $25.

Cheesecake Factory: spend $50, get $15.

But when you're buying gift cards, make sure you not getting one that has already been drained! The Better Business Bureau warns you to look over every card carefully, for signs the cardboard was pulled back. Or that the bar code was covered up with a new bar code!

Finally, remember that bonus gift cards usually have a short shelf life: you may only have a month to get that bonus, especially at restaurants.

So snap up those gift cards, but inspect them carefully for any sign of tampering and get a receipt.

