Consumer Reports experts look at the best humidifiers for your home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With dry winter air plus cold and flu season in full swing, a humidifier can be essential to better skin, sleep, and overall health. However, humidifiers can get gross, and spread bacteria and other germs.

Humidifiers can’t prevent colds or the flu, but they can make you more comfortable and can soothe irritation and reduce inflammation in your airways by keeping indoor air moist.

But how well you maintain it plays a big role!

“You should always make sure that you clean your humidifier because if you don’t, that might start causing the growth of mold and bacteria,” said Consumer Reports' Pang-Chieh Ho.

To keep your humidifier clean, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions which typically include daily and weekly maintenance.

Most will suggest you rinse, then towel dry the tank and fill it with clean water every day. And then give your humidifier a deep cleaning with distilled vinegar every week – and be sure to replace the filter or wick according to your owner’s manual.

“We’ve been testing humidifiers for decades," said Ho. "Some are way easier to clean than others, which is very important because you’ll have to maintain that humidifier regularly throughout the season.”

In this climate-controlled chamber, Consumer Reports runs humidifiers overnight to measure how many gallons of water each one emits.

Ideally, you want a relative humidity between thirty and fifty percent inside your home. To help it work best, position your humidifier on a flat surface, raised at least 2 feet above the floor. This allows for more moisture to dissipate into the air.

Consumer Reports recommends this Vicks model for smaller rooms… and for larger spaces, this Honeywell.

And if you have kids or pets at home, Consumer Reports strongly advises choosing a cool-mist humidifier, which stays cool to the touch—unlike warm-mist models that can pose a burn risk.

Before you put your humidifier away for the season, give it a good deep cleaning. Then make sure it dries completely, especially the inside of the water tank.

