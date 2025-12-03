Consumer Reports experts look at the best ways to save this holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re trying to cross off the last names on your holiday list — or haven’t even started shopping — you’re in luck.

You've got all sorts of opportunities to save during the month of December and knowing when to shop can make all the difference.

December brings wave after wave of discounts — but timing matters.

"So after Cyber Monday, which falls at the very beginning of the month," said Consumer Reports' Samantha Gordon. "I'd say the most important day in December is Free Shipping Day. That is your last day to get everything guaranteed to your house by Christmas Eve.”

If you miss that deadline, you can still shop online — but it can cost you.

“You may be looking at paying extra in shipping costs to expedite your shipping to get it there on time, or playing that risky little game of is it gonna get there in time or not.”

And if you’re truly cutting it close, there’s one more major milestone…Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas. You may have missed the window for home delivery, but you can still order online from your local store and do a pick-up!

“That way, you don't really have to face the crowds quite as much," said Gordon. "You can run in, get into that customer service line, pick up stuff that's already paid for, and get out and get back in your car and get home.”

But what if that special gift you really-really wanted wasn’t under the tree?

“Once the holidays are over, the deals don’t stop," Gordon. "Retailers will discount things because they’re clearing out inventory to make room for the new year.”

And if a gift doesn’t fit or it’s just not your style…

“A lot of retailers have extended return policies for the holidays that stretch into January, either halfway through the month or all the way to the end of the month," Gordon added. "So, make sure you familiarize yourself with the retailer's policies. Everyone is a little bit different.”

Wishing you a happy holiday shopping season.

And remember—that extra time to return might not apply to electronics and other big-ticket items. Just another reason to check those return policies.

