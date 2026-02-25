Consumer Reports experts look at the safest strollers around

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you have a baby or toddler? Or maybe a grandbaby? Then you've probably got a stroller. But strollers are not all created equal.

Consumer Reports has safety-tested hundreds of strollers —and found one with a potential safety risk.

Consumer Reports takes safety seriously, especially when testing strollers.

“We do as much safety testing as we can, because it’s the most important thing for parents,” said Consumer Reports Joan Muratore.

In fact, Consumer Reports tests strollers to a more stringent standard than the industry uses.

Along with checking the restraint system, each stroller is tested for stability and braking to make sure the brakes can keep it in place even on a steep incline.

“Any stroller that tipped before 12 degrees would fail our test,” said Muratore.

Most strollers pass these tests. – One did not.

“The Zoe Traveler tipped at less than 12 degrees,” said Muratore.

The Zoe Traveler Stroller consistently tipped over when stopped on an incline with a 45-pound weight in the fully reclined position.

“If you were, like, pushing your stroller up a hill, if you were to take your hands off the handle, and your seat was reclined all the way, the baby could tip backwards," said Muratore. "They could hit their head on the ground, potentially.”

Due to the potential safety risk, CR’s safety experts have rated the Traveler stroller as a Don’t Buy.

“It’s absolutely not common. I mean, I’ve tested hundreds of strollers, and I’ve never had a Don’t Buy for this, this tipping issue before,” said Muratore.

The manufacturer says, there have been – no injury claims related to this issue. And that “all Zoe strollers pass rigorous, comprehensive safety testing...and pass all federally-mandated safety requirements.”

Which Consumer Reports does not dispute.

“Our safety tests are not designed or intended to assess federal compliance," said Consumer Reports' Jessica D'Argenio Waller. "What we look for in our comparative testing is products that achieve greater safety or performance, beyond the required standards.”

If you’re in the market for a compact stroller, there are lots of options that Consumer Reports does recommend—including the Nuna TRVL LX and the Uppababy Minu V3. In Consumer Reports tests, both models earned high marks for safety, ease of use, and maneuverability.

If you own the Zoe Traveler Stroller, Consumer Reports’ safety experts recommend keeping the seatback in the upright position to avoid a potential tip-over. Also, be sure not to take your hands off the handlebar if you’re stopped on a hill!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.