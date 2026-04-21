Consumer Reports experts look at the ways you can save on fuel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We can’t control gas prices — but we can control how we use fuel! And one of the biggest ways you may be wasting gas? Driving fast!

“So we actually tested this at our test track and found if you slow down from 75 to 65, you can save six or seven miles a gallon, depending upon the car you're driving,” said Keith Barry.

Barry is an automotive writer at Consumer Reports.

“So it isn’t necessarily about driving 55 — but stay out of the left lane, cruise evenly, and you’ll save some gas and some money,” said Barry.

Along with your speed, your “driving-style” also impacts how much gas you use.

“The harder you accelerate, the harder your engine works — and the more gas it burns,” added Barry.

So keep it smooth – Gentle acceleration and steady driving will save on gas, along with less wear and tear on your engine, brakes, and tires. And speaking of tires:

“Make sure that your tires are inflated properly — not only will you burn more fuel , but you’ll also wear out your tires," said Barry. "Tires are made from petroleum products too , so those are also expensive.”

What you put on your car can also cost you.

“Keep in mind that anything you put on the car is going to increase drag and decrease fuel economy and sometimes in a big way," said Barry. "So, we found that if you’re driving around with 2 bikes on the roof, you can lose 13 miles a gallon. And also if you are driving around with an empty roof rack, you can lose five miles a gallon.”

And when it’s time to fill-up, it pays to shop around. Apps like GasBuddy can help you compare the price of gas at stations nearby.

“We do recommend that you look for Top Tier gas. It’s gasoline with some added detergents that can protect engines from carbon buildup and that saves you money in the long run on repairs and it increases the longevity and life of your car," said Barry.

And unless your owner’s manual requires it, skip the premium fuel.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.