Consumer Reports experts look at tools to track your health at home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Data, data, and more data! It seems like we can measure anything these days - and our health is no different.

From our daily steps to our percentage of body fat- there’s a device for everything. And while we don’t need all the health gadgets out there, some medical devices can be essential.

Gus Ramirez likes keeping track of his prehypertension at home.

“I’ll take my blood pressure and depending on the reading I’ll call my doctor,” Ramirez said.

Having a few medical devices handy can allow you to track some basic health metrics and give you important information to discuss with your provider.

“These tools can’t replace a trusted clinician but they can give you more data about your health in between doctor’s visits,” said Consumer Reports Health Editor Catherine Roberts.

A blood pressure monitor is a must for anyone with high blood pressure, particularly since in-office blood pressure readings are often inaccurate.

And with nearly half of adults in the US with hypertension, and less than a quarter of them with the condition under control, a BP monitor can give users essential data, right from their home!

Consumer Reports’ top-rated home BP monitor was the Omron Platinum for its accuracy and convenience. The Omron Silver was similar in performance to the top pick, but it can only record data for a single user.

Next, keep a thermometer handy for those times you don’t feel well. It’s helpful to know if a fever has set in and how high it is. If a fever lasts for more than 3 days or rises above 104 degrees Fahrenheit, see your doctor.

Anyone who wants to know more about how much exercise they’re actually getting may want to consider a fitness tracker. Along with monitoring your steps and activity level, many also have the ability to track changes in your heart rate.

And while it might not seem like it, a bathroom scale can also be an essential medical tool!

“A scale can be an important tool if you have heart failure, because even small changes in weight can be an important warning sign of related problems, like fluid retention,” Roberts said.

Unexpected weight loss in people with heart failure could also be a sign that the condition has progressed. In either case, notify your doctor.

And remember, if you’re 50 or older, especially if you take any meds or have a chronic condition such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes, it’s important to have an annual checkup!