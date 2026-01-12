Consumer Reports experts look at ways to avoid overpaying the next time you shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With after-Christmas sales in full swing and President’s Day sales right around the corner, there’s a chance you might buy something and then see it for less money a day or two later.

It can feel like you've been ripped off. But you may not be stuck with that higher price. There are ways to get some of that money back and avoid overpaying the next time you shop.

Overpaying happens more often than you think. But Consumer Reports says knowing a few store rules can keep more cash in your pocket.

Before you shop, take a quick look at a store’s price-adjustment and price-match policies. Those policies can let you claim the lower price, even after you’ve already checked out.

“When you know a retailer's policies, it can help you navigate shopping there and getting the best discounts—the best deals possible,” said Consumer Reports' Samantha Gordon.

“When you're price matching, you're doing it before you buy," said Gordon. "With price adjustments, it's after you've already bought something and you've seen a price drop. You can go and get an adjustment and get a partial refund.”

But every retailer’s policy is different.

For example, Target will only match its OWN in-store and online prices within 14 days. One exception: in-store matches must be from the same Target location.

Walmart will only match a price if you’re shopping in-store, see something for less on Walmart.com, and request a price match in person. There are also exclusions, and Walmart doesn’t match any competitors’ prices.

The same goes for Costco. If you buy an item and the price drops within 30 days, you can request the difference—online for online purchases and in-store for in-person purchases.

Remember, no matter where you shop, make sure you’re comparing the prices of two EXACT items—down to the color. And be sure you have proof— receipts, ads, screenshots, or printouts of competitors’ prices can often boost your case.

It may seem like a lot of effort, but…

“Taking that extra few minutes to look at these policies is always going to be worth it.”

Another option, even if the store says no: Check your credit card. Some cards offer price protection benefits that might help you out.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.