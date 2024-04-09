Consumer Reports experts look at ways to keep your car safe from thieves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You come outside and find your car is not where it's supposed to be! It's gone. A scary unsettling feeling and not something you want to happen to you.

Car thefts are on the increase and thieves are getting smarter. That means so should you.

The most stolen vehicles in America in 2022 were: Chevy and Ford Pickup trucks, Honda Civic and Accords and Hyundai Sonatas.

The key to keeping your car where you parked it? Make it seem like stealing it is more trouble than it’s worth! One way to do that: Don’t leave valuables in your car that can be easily spotted from the outside, and park in a well-lit spot to make your car less of a target.

Remember those big clunky steering wheel locks? Police say they work because they make your car look harder to steal.

The blinking red light of a built-in anti-theft device is another way to deter car thieves and it could save you as much as 23 percent on your auto insurance!

For even more peace of mind, you may want to add a security camera to your home to help protect your car. T

“Simply having a light that turns on automatically if anyone approaches your garage can really be effective in scaring away potential thieves,” Consumer Reports' Jeff Bartlett said.