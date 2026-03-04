Consumer Reports experts look at ways to save at the supermarket

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From eggs to meat to everyday basics, grocery prices keep rising.

Overall, food costs are now about 26 percent higher than before the pandemic, and for some shoppers, that means changing the way they plan and buy their meals.

So, with budgets already stretched, how can shoppers still save at the grocery store?

“It starts with planning ahead of time, be as intentional as you can about exactly what it is that you need.”

Consumer Reports’ Brian Vines says being strategic about where you buy certain items can help you cut costs.

“Try to get your big bulk items at big bulk warehouse stores like paper goods or things that you can keep for a long time," said Vines.

Consumer Reports’ latest price comparison shows Costco, BJ’s, and Aldi ranked among the least expensive options.

But if you don’t have many grocery store options nearby, Consumer Reports says loyalty programs can help you save – especially if you use the store’s app to access digital discounts. Just remember, in exchange for those savings, retailers may track what you buy.

Once at the supermarket, Consumer Reports recommends spending more time in the outer aisles, where you’ll usually find fresh, nutritious foods and fewer temptations.

And what's right at eye level isn’t always the best deal. Looking up and down the shelves can help you spot lower-priced options.

Store brands can also be big money savers.

Consumer Reports has found that many store brand products cost 15 to 25 percent less and, in some cases, taste better than name brands.

And at checkout, watch the screen to make sure the discounts ring up the way you expect.

“It’s always easier to fix the mistake in the moment,” said Vines.

Steps that can help you save even as grocery prices stay high.

Some supermarkets offer special discount days for older shoppers, something worth exploring to stretch your grocery budget a little further.

