Consumer Reports experts look at ways to save money on groceries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Americans across the country are struggling with sky-high food prices right now. Inflation, tariffs, and extreme weather have all pushed grocery bills through the roof.

You want to fill your fridge and feed your family. But that costs more than it used to. But there are ways to save on your food bill.

If you’ve been food shopping lately, you’ve probably experienced sticker shock at checkout.

Many things cost more these days, and 77% of Americans say they have felt the most significant increase in grocery costs.

Food prices have risen 24% from 2020 to 2024, according to a report from the USDA’s Economic Research Service.

Coffee prices surged 45% in August year over year.

Here are some tips to help you stretch your food budget.

First shop with a plan. – Consumer Reports nutritionist Amy Keating says don’t just bring a list…

“Be realistic about the week ahead," said Keating. "It might be a good idea to shop for some meals that are good leftovers or can be frozen, to avoid overbuying and food waste.”

Once you’re at the supermarket, go for generic or store-brand products.

“We found that for staples like orange juice, coffee, cheese and yogurt, it’s possible to save 30 to 70%, if you switch from a name brand,” she added.

Also, consider going meatless! That alone can save you almost a thousand bucks a year.

And when you come home with your groceries, make sure you’re storing your items correctly so that your produce lasts. Eat delicate produce, like salad greens or berries, first and save foods like carrots and frozen vegetables for later.

Don’t forget to join your local store’s loyalty program, which can help you get additional discounts on top of any weekly sales.

If you need more help making ends meet, consider looking up your nearest food bank or pantry on websites like feedingamerica.org or 211.org. Also, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits, is available for qualifying low-income families.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.