Consumer Reports experts look at ways you can prep now for the next storm!

Whether it’s a tornado, a flood or some other natural disaster, the time to prepare for it is now. And there are things you can do to you and your family are ready for a weather emergency.

You can never fully predict what Mother Nature is going to dish out. No one was reminded of that more recently than Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope, who learned the hard way that when a tree falls on a car, the tree often wins.

“In general it was a great reminder that you want to be ready for any kind of weather emergency," Hope said. "That means things like packing a go bag, having essentials on hand, and making a communication plan.”

Pack a go bag for weather emergencies and evacuations. Keep it near an exit door or in your car, pre-packed with a change of clothes, toiletries, medications, and the following essentials – water and non-perishable food, a phone charger, a flashlight, a first aid kit, and a battery-powered radio.

Ensure you have copies of your IDs, personal documents, and cash in small bills.

And don’t forget about your pets -- pack their food, vaccination records, and any medications they may need!

Be prepared to be without power. Store backup water jugs and shelf-stable foods in your home.

If you don’t own one, consider buying a generator and getting it ready now.

“The single best time to buy a generator is long before a storm. You’re going to have the best selection," Hope said. "And you’re going to have time to get familiar with it and set it up the right way. That means things like hiring an electrician to install an interlock or transfer switch so the generator can actually power everything under your roof, not just a small handful of items.”

This Generac excels in Consumer Reports tests, earning top marks among traditional portable generators.

Next, set up a communication plan. – Be sure your cell phone is set up for wireless emergency alerts. These are free notifications sent by government agencies to

mobile devices.

“Rather than trying to text with a ton of people in your family, pick a single contact outside of your emergency area who can relay important information,” Hope added.

Something else you should do now is review your homeowners insurance policy and figure out whether you have enough coverage...and whether you need to add flood insurance.

