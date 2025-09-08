Consumer Reports experts look at ways you can save on infant formula

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re a new parent, you've got two choices when it comes to feeding your baby. Breastmilk or formula.

Some have no choice but to use formula. But infant formula can cost you thousands of dollars in just the first year alone.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. There are safe, smart ways to save, without cutting corners on your baby’s nutrition.

“While it’s a relief for many parents that the government is taking further action to make sure baby formula is safe, the cost of formula is still a major expense for American families!” said Consumer Reports' Jessica D'Argenio Waller, MS, CNS, LDN,.

By six months of age, 3 out of 4 babies in the U.S. are drinking formula as part of their diet, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Consumer Reports has several ways to make formula feeding more budget friendly.

“Many store-brand infant formulas are made by the same manufacturer, and all formulas sold in the U.S. have to meet the same FDA nutrition standards," Waller said.

Always check with your pediatrician before switching formulas. Another money-saving tip: Shop for formula at wholesale clubs like Costco,

Sam’s Club, or BJs.

Store brands like Kirkland from Costco and Member’s Mark from Sam’s Club scored highly in CR’s recent formula contaminants tests.

“Consumer Reports findings highlight that it is possible to make safe infant formula that’s less expensive while still meeting high quality standards,” she added.

If your pediatrician approves, consider powdered formula—it’s cheaper than ready-to-feed.

Auto-delivery programs, like Amazon’s Subscribe & Save, can cut costs by 5 to 15 percent and include free shipping.

But never dilute the formula to save money!

"Diluting formula can reduce its nutrient levels and affect your child’s growth and development, or could cause an electrolyte imbalance that could lead to seizures,” said Waller.

Bottom line: Look for safe ways to save—but never cut corners on your baby’s health.

Don’t make your own formula. Babies need precise nutrition and getting it wrong can be dangerous to their health.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.