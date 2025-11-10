Consumer Reports experts look at what to do after severe weather strikes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When bad weather strikes, even the most prepared homeowners can’t always prevent damage to their properties.

So the thing to do then is to be prepared and know what to do after the storm and even have some of the tools on hand that you’ll need to clean up the mess.

If your home or property is damaged by severe weather, making repairs and cleaning up are most likely your top priority. But before you lift a finger, Consumer Reports says it’s imperative to document the damage.

“Take pictures, is the very first thing. Write down an inventory of everything that’s lost and that’s been damaged," said Lisa Gill. "Contact the insurance company and do not begin to repair or clean up. You want to wait until the adjuster arrives to survey the damage.”

Wait until you receive written confirmation from your insurance company that you can start the repair process. After that, Consumer Reports' Paul Hope says there are plenty of tools available to help.

“If you’re handy and you live in a heavily wooded or rural area, you probably already know that a chainsaw is a must-have,” said Hope.

If you’re in a more suburban area, consider a battery-powered chainsaw like this EGO to help you take care of fallen branches and limbs.

If you have any water damage, you’ll want to address mold growth before it gets out of hand. Use dehumidifiers and fans to dry out damp or flooded areas.

For extra protection in the future, consider installing a backup sump pump system.

“The sump pump can get overwhelmed during a heavy storm, or turn off entirely if there’s a power outage, a backup sump pump system will kick on in that moment, to cover whatever your regular sump pump can’t handle,” Hope added.

This combination model from Zoeller is a sump pump with its own battery backup pump. It offers impressive water removal and excellent battery life.

Hopefully, you won't have to find out if it works, but it’s worth the peace of mind for when the next storm hits.

Sometimes an insurance adjuster can’t get to your home fast enough. In that case, your next best option is a video tour with the adjuster. Just be sure to also record the video meeting so you have a record of everything for the claim.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.