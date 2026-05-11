Consumer Reports experts offer insight on how to track the best deals & promotions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You don't need us to tell you you're paying more for, it seems, everything these days.

If it feels like prices for what we buy are all over the place, up one day, down a bit and then right back up, you’re right! And that's why watching for trends can help save you money.

From your morning coffee to big-ticket purchases like appliances and mattresses, Consumer Reports has been tracking the prices of 16 popular products to see how they change over time.

“Some things that you have to buy, some things that would be fun to buy, and other necessities like apparel, things like that," Consumer Reports' Chris Raymond said.

The goal: give shoppers a clearer picture of how prices rise, fall, and fluctuate—sometimes dramatically. Take this popular Shark vacuum.

“One week it was $119, and at its peak, it was close to $200. So it would swing by $40 or $50 a week. We’re seeing it with baby products, a lot of clothing, and footwear. Certainly, in my lifetime, it’s unprecedented, just the sheer number of products that increase in price and then how frequently that happens," Raymond said.

When and how you buy make a big difference!

“The more you do your research, the more you kind of find, OK, I'm paying a reasonable price for it, or that's outrageous, and I’ve got to find another way to get that item," Raymond said.

For electronics, consider buying an older model. TVs, phones, and laptops that are a year or two old can cost hundreds less. And don’t overlook refurbished products!

“They take it. They clean it up. They replace parts. And you get it with a new one-year warranty. I mean, there's no better deal in my mind than getting a refurbished item," Raymond said.

Buying new? Don’t be fooled by flashy discounts.

“I have seen instances where the price goes up a few weeks before the sale begins, so they can make it look like they're slashing 30% when maybe they're only giving you 5% or 10% off," Raymond said.

The bottom line? Do your homework and watch for price patterns.

“When it hits the low, pounce on it," Raymond said.

And reliability matters more than ever. Spending a little more upfront on a dependable product you know will last could save money in the long-term.