Consumer Reports experts offer tips to get rid of lice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've got kids, you may have battled lice. Every year, an estimated six to 12 million children get head lice.

So what do you do when that happens? It’s often a family affair when it comes to colds, flu and even head lice.

Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Brian Vines says it's understandable to feel anxious when you first hear the diagnosis of head lice. Though the pests can cause irritation, itchiness, and lots of stress for everyone, regardless of race.

There’s a misconception that Black people can’t get lice, and unfortunately, that’s putting people at risk.

“If you think you're impervious, why take precautions, right? In fact, if you’ve got blood and you’ve got hair, you can have lice,” Vines added.

Here’s some helpful advice for parents: Kids should get checked regularly for lice, regardless of race or hair type.

If you see lice, you might be surprised at the next step: Skip the chemicals.

“Lice are now resistant to some of the most commonly used treatments," said Vines. "That's why experts say wet combing is the most reliable option.”

And topical Ivermectin or prescription Spinosad can work too.

For people with textured hair, experts suggest gently blow-drying to make combing easier.

Another surprise: the CDC says your child does not need to stay home from school once they’ve been treated! Children can go home at the end of the day, be treated, and return after beginning appropriate treatment.

Remember, lice can’t live for a very long time away from a human scalp, so there is no need to be excessive with the house cleaning- Just be sure to wash clothes and bedding in hot water.

