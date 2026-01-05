Consumer Reports experts provide tips on staying safe on the road this winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Winter weather can be treacherous for drivers with dead batteries, slick roads, accidents and breakdowns. Which makes it all the more important to winter-proof your car now and be aware of how cold-weather might affect your electric vehicle.

As temperatures drop, roads can quickly get slippery. In 2023, about 100,000 crashes involved sleet or snow conditions. And even if you don’t see snow on the road, watch out. Black ice can form when moisture freezes on the asphalt, and it’s often invisible to motorists.

Michael Crossen is the lead auto test technician at Consumer Reports. His advice: Winter driving safety starts before you hit the road.

“You want to make sure that your tire pressures are set, you have decent tread on your tires, and that you have good windshield wipers and washer fluid in the car," said Crossen. "Overall tread depth and tire pressure are critical for maintaining traction in the snow.”

Getting your car ready is only half the battle. You also need to make winter-smart decisions once you’re behind the wheel.

“Just in general, slow down. You’re always battling physics," said Crossen. "If you slow down from the get go, A, you're less likely to lose control, but, B, if you do lose control, the outcome and the consequences are greatly reduced.”

And if you do encounter a slick spot?

“Stay calm, look where you want to go, and steer where you want to go.”

Maintain firm pressure on the brake pedal and let your car’s anti-lock brakes do the work. You’ll feel the pedal pulsing under your foot — that means they’re working.

“Your car has a lot of built-in systems that will help you in the case of a skid or a slide, and you want to trust those systems,” Crossen added.

For electric vehicle drivers, cold weather brings another challenge: shorter range.

“You could actually lose up to 30% of your overall vehicle range in freezing temperatures," said Crossen. "So you're going to want to plan ahead and plan out your stops along the way.”

In the end, the best way to stay safe in winter conditions is also the easiest –

“If you don't have to go, stay home.”

And don't forget to keep an emergency kit in your car. The right supplies can help get you moving again, or make it safer and more comfortable if you’re stuck waiting for help.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.