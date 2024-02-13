Consumer Reports experts say parents should watch their child's fruit juice intake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As you're getting yourself and the kids ready for the day, you may want to take note of this next story.

Maybe you're having a glass of fruit juice for breakfast or later during the day, but here's why you may want to keep an eye on just how much you and the kids are drinking.

There's usually a good deal of sugar in these juices. And a new analysis of previous studies has found the amount of sugar that is being consumed in those juices, can lead to things like insulin resistance, diabetes, obesity and other chronic conditions.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the people drinking too much of these drinks are kids under eight years old.

Pediatricians say parents tend to give their children these juices because they enjoy them so much.

However, Dr. Heather Isaacson with UC Health in Colorado recommends parents should cut back on fruit juices and focus on giving kids whole fruit and other drink options.

"Usually I recommend that they only give juice for special occasions. So typically I will recommend only like birthday parties or holiday celebrations and that it not be an everyday thing," said Dr. Isaacson. "I really think that they should be offered milk and water and those should be the main choices, particularly when they're thirsty."

Of course, there are concerns over the rising rates of childhood obesity and dental cavities, so the AAP advises parents to avoid juice entirely for babies under a year and that you limit kids one to three to four ounces a day and only 6 ounces a day for children ages 4 to 6 years old.