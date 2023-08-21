Consumer Reports experts share the dangers of used baby gear

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Welcoming a new baby is both wonderful and expensive. One way to save money is to buy second hand.

But while that might save you some money, it might also put your baby's life at risk.

“We’ve done this before, so it’s a little scary going back to the newborn phase again, especially with three other kids at home,” said mom Sarah Peterson.

With the due date of baby boy number four fast approaching, Peterson is making sure she has everything ready!

“Luckily, we ended up keeping a lot of things from the other babies. We have a lot of clothes. There are just a few things we still need to get, like a changing table,” she said.

Shopping secondhand or accepting hand-me-downs from friends can help you get what you need without breaking the bank – but you still have to be careful that the gear you get for your baby is safe!

“While it’s illegal to sell recalled products, including on the second-hand market, people might not be aware of the law, or may not realize the product they’re selling has been recalled,” said Consumer Reports Emily Thomas.

And it’s not uncommon to find recalled infant sleepers and other products. The CPSC recently sent a letter to Meta asking it to “strengthen… efforts to prevent the posting of banned and recalled consumer products for sale”

Cribs with drop-down sides are another dangerous item to never buy. These have been linked to dozens of infant deaths and were banned in 2011. Even parents planning on using newer cribs still need to be careful.

“Sometimes a used crib may be passed on to you disassembled. You won’t know if there’s missing hardware unless you have the assembly instructions,” said Consumer Reports Angela Lashbrook.

Used car seats are also problematic.

“Buying used car seats is not a good idea because there’s a lot you won’t reliably know about the seat." said Thomas. "You won’t know about the seat’s crash history.”

And if the labels and instructions aren’t clear or available, you won’t be able to check for recalls or check the expiration date. You won’t even know if the seat is missing any parts.

If you’re still considering a used car seat that you know hasn’t been in a crash, you’ll want to check the seat’s expiration date, on the label and in the owner’s manual, as well as search for any open recalls on the model. You can find the model number on the seat's manufacturer label.

If you buy a used item for your child, or better yet, before you buy something second hand, be sure to check recalls.gov or the CPSC’s recall site to make sure it hasn’t been recalled.