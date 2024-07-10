Consumer Reports experts share ways to treat that nasty sunburn!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fun in the sun can be ruined by a nasty sunburn and that burn can be really painful. So what do you do if you get one?

“Every time you get a sunburn, it ages your skin, and it increases your risk for skin cancer,” said Trisha Calvo.

Consumer Reports’ Trisha Calvo says prevention should be a priority: Wear the right sunscreen and cover-up.

A top-performing sunscreen in Consumer Reports tests that’s also a Consumer Reports Smart

Buy: Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50.

“If you’re using a lotion, you’ll need to use about a teaspoon per body part or area that’s not covered up with clothing,” Calvo said.

But when you forget sunscreen or don’t correctly reapply it, there are ways to relieve the discomfort. Start by taking frequent cool baths or showers.

“As soon as you’re done bathing, pat yourself dry - don’t rub the towel against your skin. You want to leave your skin damp and then apply a moisturizer,” she explained.

Look for moisturizers that contain aloe vera or soy.

Since sunburns inflame the skin, taking an anti-inflammatory like aspirin or ibuprofen can help reduce swelling and alleviate discomfort.

And be sure to keep hydrated, drinking more water than usual.

If your skin blisters, don’t pop or peel them. Allow them to heal. And if you do go outside, cover up by wearing loose-fitting clothes that cover the burn, and stay in the shade as much as possible.

Consumer Reports editors liked this Tommy Bahama umbrella, which has easy-grip handles for setup and is designed to withstand the breeziest beach days.

The L.L. Bean Sunbuster Folding Shelter was also well-liked, for its simple setup, higher-quality materials, and roominess.

If squeezing under an umbrella or in a tent isn’t your thing, level up with a beach canopy. Consumer Reports editors liked the CoolCabanas CoolCobana 5 Beach Canopy for its sturdiness and ability to withstand light to moderate winds and strong wind gusts.

If your burn is severe, or if you feel sick, have chills, a fever, or nausea, be sure to call your doctor.