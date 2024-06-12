Consumer Reports experts take a look at easy-to-use and reliable thermometers!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As parents and caregivers, we want the best for our family, especially when they’re sick.

That means having an easy-to-use and reliable thermometer. From traditional oral thermometers to speedy in-ear models, the choices may seem endless.

Consumer Reports latest test results can help you have the right tools for taking care of your loved ones’ health.

With little ones around, parents like Jenny Mari-Wyka know that having a reliable thermometer is essential for peace of mind.

“Having a thermometer that is fast and accurate helps me to decide whether or not they need to go to the doctor,” said mother Jenny Mari-Wyka.

Choosing the right one can be challenging. – Consumer Reports’ exclusive tests can help.

Testers compare the devices to a mercury thermometer in our labs. Then, they take repeated readings to assess consistency. The results show which in-ear thermometers are the easiest to use and offer the most accurate readings.

“The ten thermometers in our ratings take temperature via the ear, and half of them also can take temperature via the temporal artery—which means you place the thermometer against the forehead or the temple,” said Consumer Reports' Catherine Roberts.

When choosing a thermometer, Consumer Reports says accuracy and consistency are key. One thing to know about in-ear thermometers is that they require extra cleaning care.

“We found that earwax residue on the probe's surface can interfere with infrared sensors, which can lead to inaccurate readings,” Roberts said.

Consider models that offer disposable plastic covers. Among the top models from Consumer Reports tests are the Braun ThermoScan 7 for around $60 and the Alcedo Digital Thermometer for about $25.

“Practice using your thermometer when your child is healthy and become familiar with how it works. That way you can feel confident, and get an accurate reading when you need it the most.”

One thing to keep in mind: The American Academy of Pediatrics does not recommend taking kids’ temperatures via the ear until they’re at least 6 months old. And for infants under 3-months, a rectal thermometer is best.