Consumer Reports experts take a look at the benefits of fish oil supplements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fish oil is one of the most popular supplements in the country. Adults take them regularly, trying to get some of the same heart-healthy nutrients found in fish, like salmon.

But new testing by Consumer Reports has found some important things you need to know before picking up a bottle.

“Fish oil supplements are very popular. In a national survey that Consumer Reports conducted, they were among the five most popular supplements in the United States,” said Consumer Reports' Catherine Roberts.

To find out what you’re really ingesting, Consumer Reports tested 20 popular fish oil supplements.

The good news? None raised major safety concerns, including contaminants like heavy metals and dioxins. -- But there were still some problems.

“We did find a few models that showed some signs of rancidity,” said Roberts.

Others contained less omega-3 than their labels claimed, meaning you may not be getting what you paid for.

Some supplement makers are disputing the findings. Qunol questioned the testing methods used. Nature Made says its own testing found its products met standards, while California Gold Nutrition says it has paused sales of some products and is retesting them. Costco did not respond to requests for comment.

Then there’s the bigger question: do most people even need fish oil supplements?

“When you're just getting omega-3s from pills, it seems as if the benefit is not as great," said Roberts. "There's something about eating whole food that is important.”

So what should you do?

Consumer Reports says the best option is simple: eat more fish, like salmon or sardines, a couple of times a week.

If you do take supplements, store them properly, because like any oil, they can go bad over time.

Studies have investigated omega-3 supplements for a variety of different conditions, including ADHD, asthma, and allergies. But the existing evidence is, so far, inconclusive.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.