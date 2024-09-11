Consumer Reports experts take a look at the safest tampon options

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many women rely on tampons each month. But some are now looking for other options after some alarming findings from a new study.

That study found that some tampons may contain toxic metals like arsenic, lead, and cadmium. Not exactly the kind of stuff you want to be putting in your body.

Tampon users have taken to TikTok to show themselves throwing their unused products straight into the trash!

The panic stems from new research that found traces of toxic metals, including lead and arsenic, in a number of tampons.

“The types of metals found varied somewhat across different brands, but one important finding was that even tampons labeled as “organic”

contained traces of these contaminants, particularly arsenic,” said Consumer Reports Health Editor Catherine Roberts.

The study didn’t name the brands, but researchers found the toxic metals in over a dozen popular brands of tampons, including some

European brands.

Lead exposure can result in serious health problems, such as high blood pressure and reproductive health issues. Arsenic is a known carcinogen

and has been associated with an increased risk of multiple cancers.

Doctor Sasha Hernandez says there is an important caveat to the study.

“This is not a study that showed how tampon users absorb these heavy metals, but in the same way that a vagina absorbent, our bodies are

actually made to excrete certain levels of heavy metals,” said Dr. Sasha Hernandez with NYU Langone Health.

The study says there are several ways metals could end up in tampons, including through its raw materials like cotton which could be contaminated by water, air, or soil during production.

“Tampons need to be much better regulated," said Roberts. "For instance, manufacturers should be required to test their products for contaminants, including heavy metals. And we need laws that require manufacturers to disclose all the ingredients and additives in their period products.”

If you’d prefer to avoid at least some of the additives present in many brands, you can take a few additional steps when shopping for tampons.



Read labels carefully and pick products with fewer, simpler ingredients.

Look for tampons that don’t contain plastic.

And avoid fragrance and colorants.

You've probably heard about the biggest danger you can face from tampons and that's toxic shock syndrome. It's a rare but potentially deadly condition caused by bacteria that can grow when you're using tampons.

It can cause a sudden high fever, vomiting, and dizziness. If you experience any of these symptoms, be sure to call your doctor immediately and let your doctor know that you have been using tampons.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.