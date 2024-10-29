Consumer Reports experts take a look into dangerous dressers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Look around your bedroom. Is there something dangerous there that your hurt or even kill a child?

What about your child's bedroom?

For years, furniture tip-overs have injured and even killed far too many children.

“The good news is, all the dressers we tested that were made after September 2023 passed our rigorous tip-over tests,” said Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Lauren Kirchner.

Consumer Reports tests include pulling out the drawers and hanging 60-pound weights from one of the top drawers for at least 10 seconds, simulating a child climbing or hanging off the furniture. If the dresser stays upright, it passes.

But that doesn’t mean every dresser in every bedroom is safe. Older dressers prone to tip-overs are still on the market. In fact, two dressers manufactured before September 2023 failed Consumer Reports' recent tests.

Both Ashley and Bassett confirmed that their dressers had been built before the new standard went into effect.

“The new rule only applies to dressers built after Sept. 1, 2023," explained Kirchner. "Anything built before that date doesn’t have to meet the new requirements, but it can still be sold.”

Responses from retailers have varied. Ikea announced in April that all its U.S. dressers now meet the new standard while Bassett Furniture told Consumer Reports that 10 to 20 percent of its dressers currently being sold were built before September 2023.

Target said they expect all dressers sold to pass the new tip-over tests, and Amazon said all its dressers are compliant with the STURDY Act.

So, what does this mean for you?

If you're shopping for a dresser, here are some tips: shop in person. Ask when the dresser was made and if it meets STURDY Act requirements.

For online shoppers, look for a manufacture date after September 1, 2023.

Even if the furniture meets STURDY standards, Always use the anchor kit that comes with your dresser - it's now required by law.

Consumer Reports also reached out to several other retailers about their dressers. Wayfair said it’s possible some of the dressers it sells were made before September 2023...while Costco and Walmart, did not respond.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.