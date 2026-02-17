Consumer Reports experts taking a look at toxic beauty ingredients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most of us don’t think twice about our shampoo, deodorant, or lotion.

But Consumer Reports has found that some of these products may contain ingredients linked to cancer, hormone disruption, and other serious health problems.

“So, the cosmetics industry uses thousands of chemicals in the products we put on our bodies every day," said Consumer Reports' Nicole Greenfield. "And until recently, federal regulations hadn't been meaningfully updated in more than 80 years.”

A 2022 law requires cosmetic companies to register their products and ingredients with the FDA. But that doesn’t mean those ingredients are thoroughly reviewed for safety before they hit store shelves.

“Just by looking at labels we know that concerning ingredients show up again and again in the products we find in stores,” said Greenfield.

Consumer Reports says to check ingredient labels for “fragrance”—which often means a product contains phthalates—and to seek out products that are paraben-free and formaldehyde-free.

“These chemicals can cause serious health issues. Everything from reproductive harm to an increased risk of cancer,” said Greenfield.

And there’s PFAS, or “forever chemicals.” These can show up in waterproof, long-wear makeup, and some have been linked to serious health concerns.

And coal tar dyes, used in some hair dyes and cosmetics, can cause skin reactions and may raise cancer risk with higher occupational exposure.

What can you do?

Keep it simple: read labels, choose products that say they’re free of these ingredients, and use ingredient-checking tools like Clearya or SkinSafe whose data CR currently licenses, to compare options.

Then swap products —starting with the ones you use most.

“Even small changes can lower the levels of some of these chemicals in your body very quickly,” said Greenfield.

Bottom line: read the label, use the tools available, and replace products gradually—one at a time.

Also buying from reputable retailers and avoiding unknown online sellers can reduce your risk of contaminated or counterfeit products.

