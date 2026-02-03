Consumer Reports experts tips on the best ways to baby proof your home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Babies grow fast, and before you know it, they’re rolling, crawling, and getting into everything.

From cabinets and cords to furniture that can tip over, you want to make sure you baby proof your house with products that work to best keep your baby safe.

Once your baby starts moving around, suddenly, everything in your home is within reach.

Unintentional injuries are a leading cause of death in children between the ages of 1 to 4. The best time to start babyproofing?

“Experts recommend starting before your baby is mobile," said Consumer Reports, Jessica Waller.

Consumer Reports tested 32 different babyproofing products to see whether they effectively protect babies and toddlers without frustrating adults.

“We tested cabinet locks, which are a babyproofing staple,” said Waller.

Several magnetic locks failed Consumer Reports 15-second shaking test, but Consumer Reports top pick, the sturdy Vmaisi Magnetic Cabinet Locks held up to rattling and wiggling without giving way.

Consumer Reports testers put doorknob covers and lever locks to the test, scoring them for ease of installation, ease of use, and resistance to force. The Eudemon Baby Safety Door Knob Covers are Consumer Reports top pick.

Stove knob covers were tested on gas and electric ranges to make sure adults could use them easily while keeping kids from turning the knobs. The Safety 1st Charcoal Stove Knob Covers ranked highest, fitting most removable stove knobs and needing 9.8 pounds of force to open.

Baby gates help keep kids away from stairs and off-limits areas.

The Babelio Boundless B17 Wood Pattern for Doorways and Stairs scored high on Consumer Reports recommended list.

And remember that babyproofing doesn’t stop at your front door. If your child spends time at grandparents’ or other caregivers’ homes, make sure the basics are covered there, too, like anchoring heavy furniture, covering outlets, keeping small items out of reach, and making sure your child has a safe place to sleep.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.