Consumer Reports experts warn about GPS trackers for kids that collect data

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Is your child ready for some independence, but you’re not ready to give them a smartphone?

More parents are turning to GPS trackers and kids’ smartwatches to keep tabs on their child’s location, but first there are some important questions to ask...like who else can see that location, and are you putting your child’s data at risk?

Kayelani Vasquez tracks her daughter’s location while she travels with her school’s sports team.

“So for me it’s more about peace of mind. Be able to see exactly where she is, when she’s there," said Vasquez. "And let’s be honest, she’s entering her teen years, so I’ve got to be on top of her.”

80 percent of parents in one survey track their kids’ locations. Trackers on the market range from inexpensive Bluetooth tags to GPS devices and connected cellular smartwatches.

And only some of these devices are designed specifically for kids.

“Parents often assume that products made for children are held to higher standards, but that’s not always the case,” said Consumer Reports' Siobhan Adcock.

Depending on their features, these devices don’t just track location. They also collect sensitive data, such as messages, voice notes, and detailed movement patterns.

“The details of what information is being gathered and how it is being stored aren’t always easy to track," said Adcock. "Depending on the device and the company behind it, that information may not be stored securely.”

Consumer Reports analyzed 15 devices by reviewing their privacy policies, testing app permissions and default settings, and examining how each product handles sensitive data such as location, messages, and device IDs.

“Consumer Reports found that most privacy policies often clearly explain what data is collected and why, and several brand apps let parents limit data-sharing or turn off targeted ads. We want apps to function without being given additional permissions.”

But Consumer Reports did find some kid-specific products fell short in protecting their child’s privacy and security, lacking multifactor authentication and logging unencrypted direct messages.



For parents looking for a Bluetooth tracker to keep track of their kids within a short distance from them, Consumer Reports says the Apple AirTag and Eufy SmartTrack Link scored highest in data privacy and security.

The Tack GPS Tracker scored the highest for data security among GPS trackers, but the BoT Talk GPS Tracker for Kids got the best score for data privacy.

The Apple Watch SE 3 GPS + Cellular scored high overall among smartwatches and the Garmin Bounce scored highest in data security.

Peace of mind for mom, independence for her daughter.

