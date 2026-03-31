Consumer Reports experts warn about potential text message scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether it’s a child car seat, kitchen appliance or lawn tool, recall notices warn you of a potential safety risk. Now there’s a new warning about those sorts of recall notices as scammers are trying to trick you with phony notices that look a lot like the real thing.

Like many of us, Taylor Frost Smith spends a fair amount of time scrolling and shopping.

“I frequently am buying all different kinds of things at all hours of the night having three little kids. I love Amazon,” said Smith.

For Taylor, safety is top of mind. She notices when there’s a recall.

“I also am very diligent to register my products because if there is a recall, I really want to know about it,” said Smith.

That’s why she did a double take when she got this text. It says it’s an Amazon Product Recall Notice. Something she bought in December is under recall. Click the link to review the details and refund options. Taylor says – something seemed fishy.

“First thing I noticed is that it's only for eighteen people from Amazon and I started thinking, what is this?” Smith added.

She went to her Amazon app. Plugged in that order number and asked Rufus Amazon’s AI tool, if there’s a recall. Amazon confirmed no recall. And told her it’s a phishing text scam. So what’s in this for the scammers? They hope you’ll click the link and enter personal information, which they can steal and sell on the dark web.

“If you get this text or something similar, don’t respond or click any links," said Consumer Reports Oriene Shin. "You should always go to the app or website where you got the product and see if there’s news about a recall.”

You can also check for recalls at recalls.gov or the CPSC, that’s the Consumer Product Safety Commission, dot gov. If you registered the product, you should get an email or letter in the mail with instructions on what to do.

“Checking the app I think is really what saved me so double check, double check.”

Consumer Reports reviewed and worked with some of the biggest digital marketplaces to help ensure that they provide critical information, including recall information, to consumers. Amazon, like many online marketplaces, has a page listing the latest recalls and product safety alerts.

Don’t forget to register for recalls by filling out and mailing the registration card included with the product. You can also head to the manufacturer’s website and submit your contact info with the model number and purchase date.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.